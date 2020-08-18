"I'm really pleased with the continued development of James Blackman," Norvell said. "He's putting together a really nice camp. You can tell the confidence is starting to develop with him within the offense. ... I thought today was one of his better days, seeing him getting to his second and third progressions."

Then on Tuesday, after not really singling out a quarterback through the first week, Norvell was quick to say how well Blackman was playing through the first 10 practices of fall camp.

On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell announced highly touted freshman Chubba Purdy would be out a "few weeks" with an undisclosed injury. (Purdy's family has since confirmed on social media that he underwent surgery to repair a broken collarbone.)

It was a four-way battle for Florida State's starting quarterback spot when preseason camp began. Less than two weeks later, it's beginning to sound like redshirt junior James Blackman might be pulling ahead -- at least for now.

Blackman is the lone quarterback on the Seminoles' roster with any starting experience in college. And it's a lot of experience. He started 12 games in 2017 and 10 more one season ago. But he hasn't done a whole lot of winning at this level.

Not all of that is Blackman's fault, obviously.

His first year, he was a true freshman thrown into a roaring fire after Deondre Francois was injured in the opener against Alabama. And last year, he was on a team with one of the worst defenses in the country and arguably the worst offensive line in the Power 5.

So, Blackman hasn't lost these games by himself. But he hasn't won many, either.

He completed 63 percent of his passes a year ago for 2,339 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

"I've watched a lot of film on James," Norvell said. "It's easy to point the finger at the quarterback in a lot of situations, but there's a lot that goes into this game. You know, James has been through a lot. There are times when he's played really well, there are times when he maybe didn't play very well. But I'm excited about what I'm seeing from him.

"I think James, the investment he's making in learning what we're doing, the response when things don't go right, I think he's playing more under control in that regard."

It's that last point that might be the most important when it comes to Blackman's development.

There's no questioning how much he cares about the sport, how much he cares about his team. But as was on full display in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State, his reactions to mistakes don't necessarily help matters.

He was nearly inconsolable after a couple of his turnovers in El Paso, despite being in the middle of a close game. And his bad plays seemed to snowball.

That, maybe more than almost anything, is what Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham are trying to work on this preseason.

"I've watched a lot of games, and it's really that response," Norvell said. "Always be in control of you. Not letting a situation or a mistake carry on into two, three or four plays down the road. You've always got to go out there and play the next play. If something bad happens, your response will truly determine who you are and your identity as a player.

"I think James understands what we're asking of him."

As Norvell pointed out, things haven't been easy for Blackman since he arrived at Florida State. He's been coached by Jimbo Fisher, Walt Bell and Kendal Briles in successive seasons. That's three different QB coaches, three different coordinators, three different offenses.

Now, he's on No. 4.

And Blackman thinks being in three others, while not ideal, has definitely given him an advantage in picking up a different offense.

"Even though I've been through four offenses, it really don't mean nothing," Blackman said last week. "Just learn what you learn. You have to put in the work, go over the playbooks, study extra hours and be able to execute when it's time to come on the field."

Judging from his head coach's praise on Monday, all those extra hours are starting to pay off. That doesn't mean Blackman is guaranteed of being the starting QB when FSU opens the 2020 season against Georgia Tech.

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker are still in the mix, as will be Purdy when he returns. But things seem to be trending in that direction.

"The confidence in what we're asking him to do," Norvell said of what he liked about Blackman so far. "And then always knowing where the outlet is. Sometimes a throwaway is the best play. Sometimes taking a checkdown, not trying to fit the ball into a tight window. But also making sure all 10 other guys are on the same page with him is critical as well.

"So, I like what I'm seeing from him."

And the quarterback likes what he's seeing in his new head coach, too. Because as Norvell has pointed out time and again, his practices aren't easy. They're stressful. Challenging. Especially on the quarterbacks.

And Blackman has embraced that coaching ever since Norvell arrived.

"Honestly, Coach Norvell don't make anything easy," Blackman said. "So it's just being consistent every day. And that's what I like about it. I'm understanding the offense a lot more, the reads, the checks. how to put people in position, knowing where they have to go. So, you've just got to really hone in to the details."

