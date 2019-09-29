Cyrus Fagan couldn't hide his frustration after the game.

As happy as he was with the win, as pleased as he was with how the defense played as a whole, the Florida State junior safety couldn't get over how many dropped interceptions the Seminoles' defensive backs had in their 31-13 win over N.C. State on Saturday night.

Most of his anger was directed at himself, of course. Fagan, who had a critical interception in the victory over Louisville the week before, dropped three possible picks on Saturday night. Including two that hit him right in the chest.

"I let my team down, man," Fagan said, shaking his head. "It's something I know I've got to work on. Catch the ball."

He wasn't alone.

