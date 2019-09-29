FSU secondary goes on the attack; the next step is finishing big plays
Cyrus Fagan couldn't hide his frustration after the game.
As happy as he was with the win, as pleased as he was with how the defense played as a whole, the Florida State junior safety couldn't get over how many dropped interceptions the Seminoles' defensive backs had in their 31-13 win over N.C. State on Saturday night.
Most of his anger was directed at himself, of course. Fagan, who had a critical interception in the victory over Louisville the week before, dropped three possible picks on Saturday night. Including two that hit him right in the chest.
"I let my team down, man," Fagan said, shaking his head. "It's something I know I've got to work on. Catch the ball."
He wasn't alone.
Defensive backs Akeem Dent, Asante Samuel Jr., Hamsah Nasirildeen and Renardo Green were all in position to make interceptions as well against the Wolfpack.
FSU transfer Bailey Hockman wound up not throwing a pick against his old team, but he legitimately threw six or seven passes that could have been intercepted. Florida State defenders were right there for each of them.
Said Fagan: "I told the guys that after this game, 'When we drop an interception in practice, just start running. Take off and run.' Because you can't afford that. If we need that in a big-time game, we're going to need that interception. So we've got to, as DBs, catch that ball."
Fagan then took a deep sigh before adding: "And get better from it."
Even with the missed opportunities, it was mostly an encouraging game for the Florida State secondary.
