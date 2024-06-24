"Basically, the transparency with the coaches and the with the players, that's what I got here," said Haywood. "Build better relationships with the coaches, that's what I got."

He also spoke about what he was looking for on his visit.

"I would say pretty good," answered Haywood when asked how his official visit went with FSU. "Hanging out with the coaches, the team, Coach (Alex) Atkins, Coach (Mike) Norvell, the players, pretty good overall."

Four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood was one of 19 prospects that took official visits to Florida State this weekend. The Denton (Tex.) Ryan High product spoke with the Osceola after his visit with the Seminoles and explained why FSU is among the final three schools he is considering signing with in December.

Haywood also updated where he is with his recruiting process after wrapping up his last visit of the summer.

"I'll say they're most definitely up there now," said Haywood.

He also stated that the visit has given him more confidence about how he feels about Florida State as he gets closer to a decision.

"I'll say the connections I have with the coaches," answered Haywood when asked to expound on why FSU is among the leaders for his signature in December. "Coach (Chris) Thomsen, Atkins and Norvell, I saw the connection with the coaches and some of the players."

He also elaborated on his relationship with FSU's offensive line coach.

"I met him my sophomore year of high school, so since then it's been pretty good," said Haywood. "He didn't give me one of those long 'I'm about to recruit you' speeches. It's him just being real and that's why I like it the most of some of the coaches that come in with that long speech."

Haywood says that he could make a decision on who he will commit to at any time since FSU was his last official visit. But he doesn't have a definitive timeline.

"It will be FSU, OU (Oklahoma) and Alabama, that's about it," said Haywood when asked which schools he was still considering.

And what stands out about Florida State to Haywood?

"I'll say what they have built here at FSU, basically they came from nothing to be honest and then they built this program to be one of the best out there in college football," Haywood said.