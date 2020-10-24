 FSU football travels to Louisville. Here's what's happening for today's game.
It's Football Game Day! Florida State at Louisville

Florida State is looking to two in a row for the 2020 football season today at noon ET vs. Louisville.

Here's everything you need to know about FSU's sixth game of the season including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE UPDATES FROM FSU'S PRESS BOX **

Florida State has won 28-24 the last time at Louisville
Florida State has won 28-24 the last time at Louisville (Getty Images)

Matchup: Florida State (2-3, 1-3 ACC) at Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Cardinal Stadium (60,800 / 18,000)
Television: RSN / Online/App: WatchESPN / RSN Football Affiliates

Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: XM: 384 / Internet: 974

Weather at kickoff: 51° and a 0% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 56° and 0% chance of rain.

Before the Game

After the game

{{ article.author_name }}