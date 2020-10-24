It's Football Game Day! Florida State at Louisville
Florida State is looking to two in a row for the 2020 football season today at noon ET vs. Louisville.
Here's everything you need to know about FSU's sixth game of the season including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE UPDATES FROM FSU'S PRESS BOX **
** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **
Matchup: Florida State (2-3, 1-3 ACC) at Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Cardinal Stadium (60,800 / 18,000)
Television: RSN / Online/App: WatchESPN / RSN Football Affiliates
Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: XM: 384 / Internet: 974
Weather at kickoff: 51° and a 0% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 56° and 0% chance of rain.
Before the Game
* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council
Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV (replay)
After the game
Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.
Previews: FSU at Louisville
Still seething about penalties, Norvell seeks better effort at Louisville
Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: Florida State at Louisville