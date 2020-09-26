 FSU football looks to bounce back against rival Miami. Here's TV, radio, satellite, and weather information
It's Football Game Day! Florida State at Miami

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State travels to South Florida today at 7:30 p.m. ET to take on the rival Miami Hurricanes.

Here's everything you need to know about FSU's second game of the 2020 season including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE UPDATES FROM FSU"S PRESS BOX **

FSU has won six of the last seven at Miami versus the Hurricanes.
Matchup: Florida State (0-1) at Miami (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Hard Rock Stadium (64,767)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: XM: 386, Internet 976
Weather at kickoff: 80° (89% Humidity) and a 50% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 80° and 30% chance of rain.

Before the Game

* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV starting at Noon ET

Jeff Cameron FSU football pregame show
Join Jeff Cameron and Tom lang for the pre-game show starting at 1:30 p.m.

After the game

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911

Game Previews

As heavy underdogs on big stage, FSU sees huge opportunity at Miami

Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: Florida State at Miami

