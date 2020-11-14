 FSU football versus N.C. State on the road. Here's what's happening for tonight's game.
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 12:42:15 -0600') }} football Edit

It's Football Game Day! Florida State at N.C. State

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State is looking to break a two-game losing streak on the road at N.C. State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Here's everything you need to know about FSU's eighth game of the season including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE UPDATES: Carter-Finley Stadium Press Box **

Florida Slate lost the last time playing at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2018, 47-28 (Getty Images)

Matchup: Florida State (2-5, 1-4 ACC) at N.C. State (4-3, 4-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Carter-Finley Stadium (57,583 / 4,000)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: WatchESPN
Satellite/Online: XM: 387 / Internet: 977

Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations

Weather at kickoff: 55° and a 0% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 52° and 0% chance of rain.

Before the Game

