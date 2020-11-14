It's Football Game Day! Florida State at N.C. State
Florida State is looking to break a two-game losing streak on the road at N.C. State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.
Here's everything you need to know about FSU's eighth game of the season including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE UPDATES: Carter-Finley Stadium Press Box **
Matchup: Florida State (2-5, 1-4 ACC) at N.C. State (4-3, 4-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Carter-Finley Stadium (57,583 / 4,000)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: WatchESPN
Satellite/Online: XM: 387 / Internet: 977
Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Weather at kickoff: 55° and a 0% chance of rain/thunderstorms - End of game: 52° and 0% chance of rain.
Before the Game
After the game
