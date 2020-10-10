 FSU football travels to Notre Dame. Here's what's happening for today's game.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-10 11:32:24 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Football Game Day! Florida State at Notre Dame

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State football is looking to pull off a monumental upset today at 7:30 p.m. ET at No. 5 ranked Notre Dame.

Here's everything you need to know about FSU's fourth game of the season including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE UPDATES FROM NOTRE DAME'S PRESS BOX **

Florida State and Notre Dame kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Florida State and Notre Dame kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

Matchup: Florida State (1-2) at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Notre Dame Stadium (77,622/15,525)
Television: NBC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: XM: 388 / Internet: 978

Weather at kickoff: 65° and a 2% chance of rain - End of game: 58° and 0% chance of rain.

Before the Game

* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV starting at 3 p.m. ET

After the game

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.

