It's Football Game Day! Florida State at Notre Dame
Florida State football is looking to pull off a monumental upset today at 7:30 p.m. ET at No. 5 ranked Notre Dame.
Here's everything you need to know about FSU's fourth game of the season including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE UPDATES FROM NOTRE DAME'S PRESS BOX **
Matchup: Florida State (1-2) at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Notre Dame Stadium (77,622/15,525)
Television: NBC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: XM: 388 / Internet: 978
Weather at kickoff: 65° and a 2% chance of rain - End of game: 58° and 0% chance of rain.
Before the Game
* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council
Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV starting at 3 p.m. ET
After the game
Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.