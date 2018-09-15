Ticker
football

It's Game Day: Florida State at Syracuse

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

@FSU_Recruiting / Twitter

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM THE CARRIER DOME

Matchup: Florida State (1-1) at Syracuse (2-0)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Syracuse, N.Y., Carrier Dome (49,262) Television: ESPN / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 94, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: (Game In Dome). Outside: 83° and Sunny

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Florida State at Syracuse

Three things to look for from FSU Football: Game 3 at Syracuse

Clark: How a September Saturday in Syracuse could shape FSU's entire season

Matchup Analysis: Florida State aiming for first conference win at Syracuse

