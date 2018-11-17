Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-17 09:04:11 -0600') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! Florida State hosts Boston College

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Ub5mjjfcj21bsokxxng1
Gene Williams / Warchant.com

LIVE PRE-AND IN-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: Boston College (7-3, 4-2 ACC) at Florida State (4-6, 2-5 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPN2 / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 111, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 66° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 57° and 0% chance of rain

Going to the game - Pre-Game Flyover

Just before kickoff there will be a B-52 flyover for Military Appreciation Day. This will be one of the most memorable missions over Campbell Stadium. The mission will be a B-52 Stratofortress flown by the 20th Bomb Squadron, 2nd Bomb Wing, from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant

Live Updates:

- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council

Previewing Boston College at Florida State

FSU-BC recruiting preview: Four huge official visits headline big weekend

Warchant Report: Previewing FSU-B.C., talking QB situation and more

Matchup Analysis: Breaking down Boston College at Florida State

FSU's defensive game plan vs. B.C. is simple: Fight power with power

{{ article.author_name }}