It's Game Day! Florida State hosts Boston College
LIVE PRE-AND IN-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: Boston College (7-3, 4-2 ACC) at Florida State (4-6, 2-5 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPN2 / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 111, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 66° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 57° and 0% chance of rain
Get breaking news on FSU sports and recruiting: Warchant App / Warchant email updates
Going to the game - Pre-Game Flyover
Just before kickoff there will be a B-52 flyover for Military Appreciation Day. This will be one of the most memorable missions over Campbell Stadium. The mission will be a B-52 Stratofortress flown by the 20th Bomb Squadron, 2nd Bomb Wing, from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Live Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter