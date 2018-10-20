Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-20 08:49:48 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! Florida State hosts Wake Forest

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Logan Stanford / Warchant.com

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State (3-3, 1-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPN2 / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 78, XM: 203
Weather at kickoff: 86° and a 45% chance of rain - End of game: 78° and 30% chance of rain. NOTE: Best chance for rain/thunderstorms between 11am-3 pm

Going to the game:  

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Legacy Walk

When: Saturday, September 8 / Time: 1 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Details: Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.

SodTalk

When: Saturday, September 8 / Time: 2:00 pm
Where: Sod Cementary - Featuring:Bobby Anderson, Charlie Hunt, Eddie McMillan, and JT Thomas

Details: Four pioneer student-athletes at Florida State will be the Homecoming SodTalk Legends. They were the first African-American varsity football players at FSU in 1970.

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Wake Forest at Florida State  

Though small in stature, Wake's Dortch presents big challenge for FSU

Insider Report: FSU defense determined to dominate in second half of season

{{ article.author_name }}