It's Game Day! Florida State hosts Wake Forest
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: Wake Forest (3-3, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State (3-3, 1-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPN2 / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 78, XM: 203
Weather at kickoff: 86° and a 45% chance of rain - End of game: 78° and 30% chance of rain. NOTE: Best chance for rain/thunderstorms between 11am-3 pm
Going to the game:
*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter
Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map
Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy
Legacy Walk
When: Saturday, September 8 / Time: 1 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
Details: Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.
SodTalk
When: Saturday, September 8 / Time: 2:00 pm
Where: Sod Cementary - Featuring:Bobby Anderson, Charlie Hunt, Eddie McMillan, and JT Thomas
Details: Four pioneer student-athletes at Florida State will be the Homecoming SodTalk Legends. They were the first African-American varsity football players at FSU in 1970.
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
