Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-10 08:54:10 -0600') }} football

It's Game Day: Florida State looking to knock off No. 3 Notre Dame

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

NotreDame.edu

LIVE PRE-AND IN-GAME UPDATES FROM NOTRE DAME STADIUM

Matchup: Florida State (4-5, 2-5 ACC) at Notre Dame (9-0) / Betting line: ND (-16.5)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Notre Dame Stadium: (80,795)
Television: NBC / Online/App: NBC LIVE Online
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 108, XM: 194, Internet: 956
Weather at kickoff: 27° and a 10% chance of show - End of game: 24° and 0% chance of snow

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant 

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Live Updates:
Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Going to the game 

Notre Dame Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map

UPDATES:
