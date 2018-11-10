It's Game Day: Florida State looking to knock off No. 3 Notre Dame
LIVE PRE-AND IN-GAME UPDATES FROM NOTRE DAME STADIUM
Matchup: Florida State (4-5, 2-5 ACC) at Notre Dame (9-0) / Betting line: ND (-16.5)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / Notre Dame Stadium: (80,795)
Television: NBC / Online/App: NBC LIVE Online
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 108, XM: 194, Internet: 956
Weather at kickoff: 27° and a 10% chance of show - End of game: 24° and 0% chance of snow
Live Updates:
Going to the game
Notre Dame Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map
UPDATES:
