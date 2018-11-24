Ticker
football

It's Game Day! Florida State takes on in-state rival Florida

Gene Williams
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Bgkupvbjrey4es14ctoz
Gene Williams/Warchant.com

LIVE PRE-AND IN-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: Florida (8-3, 5-3 SEC) at Florida State (5-6, 3-5 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 113, XM: 194, Internet: 956
Weather: Light rain shower expected to come through around noon and then clear up in the afternoon. Kickoff: 71° and a 50% chance of rain - End of game: 72° and 20% chance of rain

Going to the game 

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant 

Live Updates:

- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council

Previewing Florida at Florida State  

Matchup Analysis: 'Noles go for sixth in a row vs. Gators

FSU has another big recruiting weekend with UF in town

Warchant Report: Previewing FSU-Florida, analyzing what's at stake

Henshaw's House: Saturday's FSU-UF game will have playoff feel

