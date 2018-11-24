It's Game Day! Florida State takes on in-state rival Florida
LIVE PRE-AND IN-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: Florida (8-3, 5-3 SEC) at Florida State (5-6, 3-5 ACC)
Kickoff Time: Noon ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 113, XM: 194, Internet: 956
Weather: Light rain shower expected to come through around noon and then clear up in the afternoon. Kickoff: 71° and a 50% chance of rain - End of game: 72° and 20% chance of rain
Get breaking news on FSU sports and recruiting: Warchant App / Warchant email updates
Going to the game
* Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country
Live Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter