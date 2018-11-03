Ticker
It's Game Day! Florida State takes on the Wolfpack

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Ken Martin

LIVE PRE-AND IN-GAME UPDATES FROM CARTER-FINELY STADIUM

Matchup: Florida State (4-4, 2-4 ACC) at N.C. State (5-2, 2-2 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Carter-Finley Stadium: (57,600)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 133, XM: 201, Internet: 966
Weather at kickoff: 62° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 54° and 0% chance of rain

Live Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter

Going to the game 

Previewing Florida State at NC State

Clark: For everyone's sake, it's time for Blackman to get a chance

Matchup Analysis: Breaking down FSU-N.C. State, plus score prediction

Warchant Report: Can the 'Noles get back on track at N.C. State?

{{ article.author_name }}