It's Game Day! Florida State takes on the Wolfpack
LIVE PRE-AND IN-GAME UPDATES FROM CARTER-FINELY STADIUM
Matchup: Florida State (4-4, 2-4 ACC) at N.C. State (5-2, 2-2 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Carter-Finley Stadium: (57,600)
Television: ABC / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 133, XM: 201, Internet: 966
Weather at kickoff: 62° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 54° and 0% chance of rain
Live Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
