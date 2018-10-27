Ticker
It's Game Day! No. 2 Clemson at Florida State

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
Publisher
AP

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) at Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 12 Noon / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACC Network (complete list of TV affiliates) / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 113, XM: 194, Internet: 965
Weather at kickoff: 65° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 70° and 0% chance of rain

Going to the game:  

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Legacy Walk

When: Today @ 10 a.m.
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

SodTalk

When: Today @ 10:30 a.m.
Where: Sod Cementary - Featuring: Dexter Carter and Lonnie Pryor

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:   

Live Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Clemson at Florida State    

Clark: Who would've thought this is where we'd be five years later?

FSU prepares for big recruiting weekend; several elite recruits expected

Matchup Analysis: FSU-Clemson comparison with score prediction

Warchant Report: Breaking down FSU-Clemson; Can 'Noles pull off upset?

Henshaw's House: Previewing FSU-Clemson, discussing keys to upset

{{ article.author_name }}