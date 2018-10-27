It's Game Day! No. 2 Clemson at Florida State
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) at Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 12 Noon / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ACC Network (complete list of TV affiliates) / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 113, XM: 194, Internet: 965
Weather at kickoff: 65° and a 0% chance of rain - End of game: 70° and 0% chance of rain
Going to the game:
Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map
Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy
Legacy Walk
When: Today @ 10 a.m.
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
SodTalk
When: Today @ 10:30 a.m.
Where: Sod Cementary - Featuring: Dexter Carter and Lonnie Pryor
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
Live Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Clemson at Florida State
