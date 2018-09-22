It's Game Day! Northern Illinois at Florida State
LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM
Matchup: Northern Illinois (1-2) at Florida State (1-2)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPNU / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 111, XM: 201
Weather at kickoff: 91° and a 3% chance of rain - End of game: 82° and 4% chance of rain or thunderstorms.
Going to the game:
Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map
Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy
Legacy Walk
When: Saturday, September 22 / Time: 1:00 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
Details: Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.
SodTalk
When: Saturday, September 22 / Time: 2:00 pm
Where: Sod Cementary
Who: Featuring Matt Frier and Clay Shiver
Details: Saturday’s SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery.
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:
Updates:
Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
