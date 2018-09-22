Matchup: Northern Illinois (1-2) at Florida State (1-2) Kickoff Time : 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560) Television: ESPNU / Online/App : WatchESPN Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates) Satellite : Sirius : 111, XM: 201 Weather at kickoff: 91° and a 3% chance of rain - End of game : 82° and 4% chance of rain or thunderstorms.

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Legacy Walk

When: Saturday, September 22 / Time: 1:00 pm

Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Details: Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.

SodTalk

When: Saturday, September 22 / Time: 2:00 pm

Where: Sod Cementary

Who: Featuring Matt Frier and Clay Shiver

Details: Saturday’s SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery.