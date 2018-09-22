Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-22 09:27:28 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! Northern Illinois at Florida State

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Eoimdaswqma6ss4dhqjs
Logan Stanford / Warchant.com

LIVE PRE-GAME UPDATES FROM DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM

Matchup: Northern Illinois (1-2) at Florida State (1-2)
Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium: (79,560)
Television: ESPNU / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: Listen online | Listing of Seminole radio stations (scroll down for radio affiliates)
Satellite: Sirius: 111, XM: 201
Weather at kickoff: 91° and a 3% chance of rain - End of game: 82° and 4% chance of rain or thunderstorms.

Don't miss out our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Going to the game:  

*Get updates pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
* Follow Warchant on Twitter

Doak Campbell stadium Info | Parking Map

Please read Doak Campbell Stadium's clear bag policy

Legacy Walk

When: Saturday, September 22 / Time: 1:00 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Details: Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.

SodTalk

When: Saturday, September 22 / Time: 2:00 pm
Where: Sod Cementary
Who: Featuring Matt Frier and Clay Shiver
Details: Saturday’s SodTalk at the Sod Cemetery.

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant:    

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Updates:
- Notifications pushed to your phone on the FREE Warchant.com App
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
- Follow Warchant on Twitter

Previewing Northern Illinois at Florida State  

* Three things to look for from FSU Football: Game 4 vs. N. Illinois


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}