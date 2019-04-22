Four-star Jabari Smith sees interest start to accelerate
ATLANTA – There is still close to two years before the 2021 Rivals150 Rankings are complete, which gives Jabari Smith Jr. that much more time to ascend to the top of his class. Sporting tremendous upside and major talent to build on, Smith discussed his time at the USA Basketball Next Generation Camp earlier this month, his handful of offers, and the schools standing out.
“It was a pretty cool experience. It kind of just woke me up about all of the talent around the world,” Smith said. ”How you have to stand out because so many people do what you do. It kind of gave me a wake up call but it was a good experience overall.”
A 6-foot-8, multi-dimension forward, Smith evaluated his strengths on the court.
“I can space the floor because everybody knows that I can shoot and I feel like I am a good passer,” he said. “I can handle the ball and make the right play.”
Holding nine offers with his most recent coming from Georgetown, Smith, whose father Jabari Smith Sr. played at LSU, noted new interest from Louisville and Michigan State. He also stated that Florida State and Georgia have been the most consistent in their recruiting efforts with him.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Florida State: “They came to the school one time to see me and we were just talking about how well I fit the system and their philosophy with how they play and rely on their defense and stuff like that. I watched them in the tournament and before it. They are just a really good defensive team and I feel like they are coached really well.”
Georgia: “I feel like they are going in the right direction and are going to have a big year. They have Anthony Edwards and a couple more guys around him that are going to do pretty good. Getting those big-time guys, it just shows that guys are being different and doing what is best for them and their family and it is showing me that is bigger than just the name of the school but about the fit for you.”
Louisville: “I saw that they had gotten upset in the tournament but I feel like they are a good team and they just got a good class and some guards coming in, so I think they will be pretty good.”
LSU: “They are definitely up there as being atop of my list. I don’t want to base it off of what my father did, but rather doing what is best for me. I definitely could see myself there, though.”
WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION
Having been to the campuses at Georgia and Georgia Tech, Smith told Rivals.com what school could be next to host him. “I had set a visit up with Georgia, but we had to change that and we talked to Louisville and they said that they wanted to get me onto campus,” he said.
One of the most talented prospects in the 2021 class, it would be safe to say that he will receive the coveted five-star rating during the next ranking update. Smith is a shot-maker with size, athleticism and defensive versatility. His recruitment is due to pick up even further with the April live evaluation period days away and it will not be long before the blue bloods enter the mix.