Sophomore right-hander Jackson Baumeister was selected to the All-ACC third team and Cam Smith was named to the All-ACC freshman team on Monday.

Baumeister, from Jacksonville, finished 5-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 69.0 innings. He started all 14 weekends and finished third in the league in strikeouts and was second in the ACC and 21st nationally with 12.39 strikeouts per nine innings.

He was named the ACC and National Pitcher of the Week for his 14-strikeout performance against Clemson, leading the Seminoles to the series-opening victory. Baumeister’s 14 strikeouts were the most in a game for an ACC pitcher this season, and tied for eighth-most nationally. No Seminole pitcher has thrown more in a game since 2006.

Smith, from Lake Worth, Fla., hit .258 with eight doubles, a team-high five triples and 12 home runs. He finished second on the team in home runs, runs (39) and walks (21) and was third on the team in hits (54) and RBI (36).

Smith’s five triples were the most for a Seminole freshman since 2014, and his 12 home runs were the most for a freshman since 2004. He is the first Seminole since Dylan Busby in 2016 with at least five triples and 12 home runs in a season. He became the first FSU player since Buster Posey in 2008 with back-to-back multi-home run games, when he did it against North Florida and Virginia Tech last month.

One notable omission was first baseball / outfielder James Tibbs. The sophomore led FSU in a number of categories and hit .338 with 17 home runs, 43 RBI and 61 runs.

The complete All-ACC teams can be viewed here.

2023 ACC Baseball Awards & All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year – Kyle Teel, Virginia, Jr., C

Pitcher of the Year – Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest, Jr., RHP

Freshman of the Year – Cam Cannarella, Clemson, Fr., OF

Defensive Player of the Year – Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, So., OF

Coach of the Year – Tom Walter, Wake Forest