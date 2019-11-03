As the dust settles on Florida State's 27-10 loss to rival Miami, the Seminoles' coaches now will be tasked with keeping together their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked in the top 10 just a few weeks ago. FSU lost one defensive back commitment about two weeks when Jalen Harrell announced he would not be signing with the 'Noles, and now Willie Taggart's staff has lost another. ** Don't miss out on our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial **

Defensive back Derek Bermudez, a three-star safety from Jacksonville, announced on Sunday that he was no longer committed to FSU. Bermudez did say that he has not broken off communication with the Seminoles and will still consider them in his recruitment. Here is his full statement: