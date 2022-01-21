Jacksonville DE visits FSU as February signing period approaches

"Just wanted to see what Florida State was about and see what the coaching staff had to offer," Pyburn said. "Kind of just the feel of the place and see what direction FSU is looking to go in."

The in-state defensive end also spoke about his meetings with the staff and a possible return trip soon to FSU.

Pyburn said it was "pretty cool" to visit the Seminoles' campus in what was his first trip to Tallahassee since he visited a game a few years ago as a sophomore.

Florida State isn't quite finished with its 2022 recruiting class efforts, and the Seminoles hosted three-star defensive end Jack Pyburn , a former Minnesota commit, for an unofficial visit on Friday.

Pyburn said he spent the most time Friday with defensive ends coach John Papuchis and head coach Mike Norvell.

"I am impressed with the coaching staff and impressed with what the school is representing," Pyburn said. "I am excited to see what happens next with it."

While FSU hasn't yet offered Pyburn a scholarship, the Seminoles clearly are expressing interest, judging by the amount of time they spent with him.

As part of the visit, he got to watch FSU's "Tour of Duty" winter workouts up close.

"I was impressed with the tempo and pace that the guys were working with. I thought the team was working really hard," Pyburn said. "I liked the way the practices were being run. It was exciting to watch."

Pyburn also broke down his conversations with Papuchis, including where he might fit in if he becomes a Seminole. They discussed Pyburn's potential to play both on the edge and on the inside of the defensive line.

"We just met and talked about some more defensive line stuff. It was good," he said. "Just kind of showed me what he wants out of my position and what he thought would translate into it. That was good."

Of course, Pyburn also had time to talk with Norvell.

"It was good. I got to know him a lot better," he said. "It was a great conversation and we'll see what happens next."

Pyburn said he is heading to Auburn next for a visit, but he didn't rule out a possible return trip to FSU later this weekend.

"I might be back here on Sunday," Pyburn said. "It's just really getting more time to spend with the coaches. If I come back on Sunday, I am going to get to spend more time with Coach J.P. and Coach [Odell] Haggins and really get to see what they want out of me, instead of just a quick meeting."

The former Minnesota commit said he was impressed by what he saw from the Seminoles' strength and conditioning staff and shared what strength coach Josh Storms told him during the visit.

"He was just talking about the development and the splits they do," Pyburn said. "How they treat their in-season versus offseason, spring, summer, so that was good. It was a great conversation."

While he's still waiting to see if FSU extends an offer, Pyburn knows he will have to make a decision soon, with the February signing period fast approaching.

"It's just going to come down to fit for me -- which school fits me the best," he said.