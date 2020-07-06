Jacksonville OL Myslinski takes detailed approach in examining FSU, others
It's been an eventful year for Jacksonville offensive lineman Michael Myslinski, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.
Just last year, Myslinski's only offers were from FIU, UAB, Coastal Carolina and Akron. But after an impressive junior campaign, things started heating up for the talented center prospect in February, and now he has nearly 30 offers.
Florida State is in that group, having offered earlier this year, and Myslinski has taken it upon himself to get a closer look at FSU and several other schools. Warchant spoke with Myslinski about his detailed recruiting process, his interest in the Seminoles, what he's hearing from the FSU staff and more.
While Florida State's offer certainly caught Myslinski's attention, the Seminoles are far from the only Power 5 school showing major interest. Some of his other offers include Notre Dame, Iowa, Louisville, Texas, Missouri, Michigan State and Duke.
Because in-person recruiting is restricted right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, Myslinski hasn't been able to take traditional visits to all of these schools. But he and his family might just have found the next best thing.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect, whose father, Tom, played in the NFL for nine years, has taken trips with his family to see the campuses at FSU, Texas, Maryland and Duke. He's also planning to take trips this week to see Missouri, Iowa and Michigan State.
The family isn't allowed to interact with the players and coaches at any of these schools, but they are at least getting a feel for the towns and campuses.
"It's certainly a weird time, and wish I could meet in person with the coaches," Myslinski said. "I think it's great I get to see the campuses, the dorms, even though I can't go inside. You just get a feel for the campus. After I do that and I can say, 'Yes, that's the place for me,' I can make a decision. That's my hope. But we'll see."
Have any of those early visits stood out?
"Honestly, I like them all a lot," he said. "I really liked Texas' campus a lot. Probably one of my favorite campuses I visited. It also helps I have some cousins that live there and they know the area well. I got to see a lot of Austin because they know the area. FSU was also a school I felt a good connection with as well. It's a big campus, and what's really nice -- something that I liked a lot -- was that everything is so close to the stadium on campus.
