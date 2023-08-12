“Come together and just be together all day,” linebacker Kalen DeLoach said. “I feel like you get to meet people, talk to people that you probably wouldn’t talk to back in Tallahassee. I feel like it’s an opportunity for the team.”

Why does FSU take the show on the road in August? The Seminoles could easily stay in Tallahassee and get the practices in. The days are far from fun but there’s an essential aspect to building a team, and it begins with days like these where players build or strengthen relationships.

“You’re not going to be comfortable in life,” FSU quarterback Jordan Travis said. “You got to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”

And many players knew from experience what to bring (definitely pillows) for the nights that are spent in small, on-campus dorms.

There’s just one practice field, and it’s normally used for intramural sports at North Florida. There’s no indoor practice field, let alone shade on scorching-heat, high-humidity days. Helmets, pads and jerseys must be transported across Interstate-10 from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.

The opportunity is to grow, or in coach Mike Norvell’s language, to “work” and “climb.” And it’s to do both of those together by, yes, facing adversity. Travis likened it to a road trip, preparing the Seminoles for what it’s like to compete away from Tallahassee.

And it’s worth mentioning No. 8 FSU has to do just that in a few weeks against No. 5 LSU in Orlando.

“I feel like Jacksonville just tells you how your season is going to go every single year,” Travis said. “You could come here and have a bad mindset and come out here in this heat and have your head down, complain. I feel like this football team did an amazing job this year of just coming to work every single day with a smile on our face.

“Sleeping in those dorms are not fun. I can tell you that. Standing out in this heat is not fun either. These guys kept a positive mindset and we worked our tails off every single day. It started with yesterday (Thursday), just the energy everyone brings. And obviously that brotherhood and the bonding you can do in a place like this.”

There is time to hang out and talk. And there is also time to focus on football. He’s often said FSU’s coaches feel good about the time they spent with players over the summer, an expansion of the NCAA’s on-field rules that allow non-contact, skill instruction, and Norvell said the coaches have been able to implement more and to do so earlier in camp.

“We’ve accelerated the situational work,” Norvell said. “Today (Friday) we got some goal line, short yardage. Back-to-back days in full pads, five straight days of going after it. I’m really pleased with what’s showing up. We got to continue to improve in our execution. Looking at the numbers, the output that they’re investing, they’re preparing at a high level.”

Norvell also knows he has a veteran team with experience (and leadership) at every position group. He was reflective in July at ACC Kickoff, sharing his appreciation for how the team has worked and progressed through his first three years. It’s clear he can see a continuation of that culture building, especially with so many key players opting to return instead of move on to the NFL.

“I really like what I’m seeing from this team and the ownership last night was really good, continuing with the team building, who we get to do it with,” Norvell said. “Really pleased with what’s been accomplished here in two days on the field but also just what we’re doing there off the field here in Jacksonville.”