Jahni Kerr's injury brings perspective, part of development as All-ACC pick
Jahni Kerr was four games into her Florida State career when she suffered a season-ending knee injury. It was also the start of her softball education.
Kerr and another freshman, Hallie Wacaser, each had ACL tears. A long, arduous rehabilitation was ahead. But Kerr was also set to absorb the game like she never had, with Lonni Alameda and the FSU staff instructing.
“We got into the scouting side of softball,” Kerr said. “Coacha took us in and we did all of the scouting reports for pregames. Just learned sprays and learned shifts so that when we were on the field it would be easier, translated because we knew what we were talking about. When we learned it physically it would be easier.”
While Kerr and Wacaser were rehabilitating, the assignments were fun and kept them close to the team as it pursued its goals. They were quick to learn and FSU kept winning, all the way to the Women’s College World Series, deep into the night and early mornings — all the way to the championship series.
“Me and Hallie would give scouting reports pregame,” Kerr said. “We would watch with Coacha during the week and we would say, ‘This hitter does X, Y and Z. And this fielder does this.’ It was just something that I didn’t learn in travel ball or school ball. So it was new and fun to learn as a freshman because we weren’t doing much else. And then to see our scouting reports show during the games when we were facing those opponents, I feel like it made us feel more a part of the team. It was cool to see.”
This was the start of Kerr’s continuing education in the sport she loves. Kerr made the next step in 2022, starting 60 games, hitting .261 and racing to 10 doubles as well as five home runs — including a walk-off blast against Florida last May that set off a wild celebration at JoAnne Graf Field.
But this season has shown Kerr’s value at the plate and in the field, helping the Seminoles (47-8) win an ACC regular season title and the top seed for the league tournament. FSU will play Syracuse on Thursday at 11 a.m. (ACC Network). Kerr has often set the table, hitting second behind Kaley Mudge.
“I feel like I got more confident with my knee, which was lacking last year,” Kerr said. “It’s hard to be confident when you don’t feel that piece of the game as well. In the summer (of 2022), building confidence in my knee. Doing things without my brace.”
Kerr leads the team with a .386 batting average, is tied for second on the team in doubles (13) and has contributed 13 stolen bases. She has come a long way, especially after struggling to gain confidence in the knee again after surgery. Among the challenges were regaining the feel of the swing and mechanics and learning to trust the knee while getting back into the cages, not too mention wearing a brace for a full season.
On Wednesday, she was named a first-team All-ACC selection.
“Jahni has improved so much from last year,” first baseman/pitcher Mack Leonard said. “What I’m really proud to see is her mental growth. She suffered the ACL injury. It’s hard to come back and trust an ACL after that. But I think she had her time and now she really grown into the player and the role she’s got. She’s excelling beyond what I thought she could play like.”
Leonard added that she grew up in the Midwest but has heard from FSU teammates that they saw Kerr play in travel softball tournaments around the Southeast. This is what Alameda and the Seminoles saw in Kerr as one of the top prospects in Georgia.
Two years after Kerr made the journey to OKC as an injured scout, she could be a huge piece of a 2023 team — one that thinks the postseason run is just beginning.
“We all knew what was in there,” Alameda said. “It was just a matter of Jahni knowing what was in there. The sport brings so many avenues for players to figure out who they are and what they want to be. Unfortunately for her it was the ACL that held her down. … She’s a happy kid. She’s happy to be around. She’s playing softball at a high level. That warms anyone’s heart.”
