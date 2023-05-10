Jahni Kerr was four games into her Florida State career when she suffered a season-ending knee injury. It was also the start of her softball education.

Kerr and another freshman, Hallie Wacaser, each had ACL tears. A long, arduous rehabilitation was ahead. But Kerr was also set to absorb the game like she never had, with Lonni Alameda and the FSU staff instructing.

“We got into the scouting side of softball,” Kerr said. “Coacha took us in and we did all of the scouting reports for pregames. Just learned sprays and learned shifts so that when we were on the field it would be easier, translated because we knew what we were talking about. When we learned it physically it would be easier.”

While Kerr and Wacaser were rehabilitating, the assignments were fun and kept them close to the team as it pursued its goals. They were quick to learn and FSU kept winning, all the way to the Women’s College World Series, deep into the night and early mornings — all the way to the championship series.

“Me and Hallie would give scouting reports pregame,” Kerr said. “We would watch with Coacha during the week and we would say, ‘This hitter does X, Y and Z. And this fielder does this.’ It was just something that I didn’t learn in travel ball or school ball. So it was new and fun to learn as a freshman because we weren’t doing much else. And then to see our scouting reports show during the games when we were facing those opponents, I feel like it made us feel more a part of the team. It was cool to see.”

This was the start of Kerr’s continuing education in the sport she loves. Kerr made the next step in 2022, starting 60 games, hitting .261 and racing to 10 doubles as well as five home runs — including a walk-off blast against Florida last May that set off a wild celebration at JoAnne Graf Field.