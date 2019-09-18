James Blackman's statistics through three games in the Kendal Briles offense are impressive.

The Florida State sophomore quarterback has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 843 yards (281 per game), nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. Those are quality numbers by any measure.

But that doesn't mean the Seminoles are content with his play — most importantly, the offensive coordinator and the quarterback himself.

Because even with the impressive stats, there are points being left on the field. In the 31-24 loss to Virginia on Saturday night, Blackman missed Tamorrion Terry for a wide-open touchdown on the final drive of the game and also missed Tre McKitty on a pivotal third-down throw on the possession before.

"There were a couple of throws that I ultimately want back," Blackman said. "I've just got to be better. Especially late in the game when we need it, I've got to be better.

"I've got to make throws when it counts."