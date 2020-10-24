James Blackman not available for today's FSU game at Louisville
Florida State will be without its most experienced quarterback today when it takes on Louisville.
James Blackman did not make the trip to Louisville with the rest of the team and apparently is dealing with a minor illness that is not believed to be COVID-related.
The situation with Blackman doesn't change the starting lineup as Jordan Travis was always set to make his third career start.
Blackman started the first two games this season against Georgia Tech and Miami before being benched for the Jacksonville State game. Prior to this season, the redshirt junior started 22 games for the Seminoles.
With the shakeup at quarterback, the two players left behind Travis are true freshmen Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker. Rodemaker started and played four series against against Jacksonville State before being benched for Travis.
In all likelihood, Purdy will probably be the backup quarterback behind Travis for today's game. He was spotted taking second-team reps during pregame.
Rick Butts, who is Blackman's godfather, posted on social media that the quarterback has been "under the weather" for the last couple of days. Butts said Blackman tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this week.
