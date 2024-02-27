James Tibbs hits two HRs, Conner Whittaker cruises in FSU's win over USF
Conner Whittaker enjoyed the run support, but the Florida State right-hander also didn’t need that much.
Cam Smith went 4 for 5 with a two-run home run and a two-run single and James Tibbs had a two-run homer as the Seminoles cruised to a 12-4 win over South Florida on Tuesday night. Jaxson West also had a three-run double in a five-run first inning.
FSU improved to 7-0, scoring double digits in runs for the fourth time in 2024.
Whittaker (1-0) tossed six innings, striking out eight — including the side in the sixth inning. He ran into some trouble in the fourth, allowing a pair of runs, but was very efficient in not allowing a walk (84 strikes, 52 strikes).
"Whittaker navigated it, he did exactly what Whittaker does — keeps the ball on the ground," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "It looked like he got better as he went. I thought the sixth inning was the sharpest he was. Proud of him. He works hard."
A week earlier, Whittaker had six strikeouts in taking a no decision in the win at Jacksonville University. While midweek games have been a challenge for FSU the last few years, the Seminoles are off to a good start with wins over JU and USF.
Smith has had a red-hot bat this year, and he is now back at .500 (15 for 20). He extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
Tibbs hit his fifth home run and 32nd of his FSU career. He had three RBI on Tuesday.
"Just advanced," Jarrett said. "I've had some great hitters in my time. But he's as advanced as anyone with thinking the game. He stands right there beside me, when he's not on base or batting he seems to park it right there. He's just thinking the game at a very high level."
Ben Barrett pitched three innings, allowing a run in the seventh and another in the ninth. Barrett had three strikeouts and earned his first save.
The Seminoles came into Tuesday's game leading the nation with 98 strikeouts and added 11 to that total.
FSU has won its first seven games for the first time since 2019, when the Seminoles opened 12-0.
Up next
FSU will play in a tournament in Greenville, S.C., this weekend. The Seminoles will play Illinois on Friday at 2 p.m. (live stream on Greenville Drive YouTube channel). FSU will also play Michigan State on Saturday and Western Michigan on Sunday.
