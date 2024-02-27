Conner Whittaker enjoyed the run support, but the Florida State right-hander also didn’t need that much.

Cam Smith went 4 for 5 with a two-run home run and a two-run single and James Tibbs had a two-run homer as the Seminoles cruised to a 12-4 win over South Florida on Tuesday night. Jaxson West also had a three-run double in a five-run first inning.

FSU improved to 7-0, scoring double digits in runs for the fourth time in 2024.

Whittaker (1-0) tossed six innings, striking out eight — including the side in the sixth inning. He ran into some trouble in the fourth, allowing a pair of runs, but was very efficient in not allowing a walk (84 strikes, 52 strikes).

"Whittaker navigated it, he did exactly what Whittaker does — keeps the ball on the ground," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "It looked like he got better as he went. I thought the sixth inning was the sharpest he was. Proud of him. He works hard."

A week earlier, Whittaker had six strikeouts in taking a no decision in the win at Jacksonville University. While midweek games have been a challenge for FSU the last few years, the Seminoles are off to a good start with wins over JU and USF.