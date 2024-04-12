Without two of its usual weekend starts on the mound, the Florida State baseball team was going to need everyone else to step up this weekend vs. Miami.

Pretty much everyone was up to that task Friday night for the Seminoles.

The FSU offense did its part, scoring at least one run in the first seven innings.

On the mound, Brennan Oxford stepped up in a major way as well out of the bullpen with a career-high 4.2 innings of one-run work.

This combination helped the No. 10 Seminoles (29-5, 9-5 in ACC) clinch the series with an 11-7 win over the Hurricanes (16-18, 6-11) Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium despite getting just two innings from their starting pitcher.

FSU's offense was impactful throughout the lineup in the second game of the series. The Seminoles combined for 13 hits, with each of the top eight hitters having at least one hit and each of the top four hitters having multiple hits.

As has often been the case this season, right fielder James Tibbs was the main catalyst for the offense. He had a two-run single in the second inning to extend FSU's lead to 4-1 and then smashed his 15th homer of the season, a two-run shot, to right field in the fourth inning to make it 7-4.

After beginning the day as the national RBI leader, Tibbs added four more runs batted in to bring his season tally to 58.

The Hurricanes also had quite a few hits off FSU's pitching staff (12). However, Miami was not nearly as opportunistic as the Seminoles were, stranding eight runners and missing the big hits FSU delivered outside of a few home runs.

Much of that can be attributed to Oxford, who entered the game in the third inning after starting pitcher Brady Louck allowed a game-tying three-run homer to UM third baseman Daniel Cuvet.

He soared past his previous career high, nearly making it five innings. Starting with a threat he escaped in the third inning, he retired 11 of 12 consecutive Miami batters, with the only hit coming in the form of a second home run by Cuvet.

Oxford allowed just three hits and two walks over his 4.2 innings, striking out four batters. He recorded his second win of the season in the relief appearance and lowered his ERA to 2.39 on the season.

Joe Charles got out of a jam he inherited in the seventh inning and then got out of another jam in the eighth with only two runs allowed and an 11-7 lead intact.

Connor Hults got the ninth for the Seminoles and finished it in 1-2-3 order with a strikeout as a exclamation point on the win.

Up Next

FSU goes for the sweep of the Hurricanes Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. It'll be Carson Dorsey (2-2, 3.91 ERA) starting for FSU against Miami's Herick Hernandez (2-3, 5.44).