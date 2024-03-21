Tibbs didn't wait long to announce that he wasn't going anywhere though. He posted on his Twitter account on May 22 -- just two days after the season ended at Louisville -- that he would be a Seminole in 2024.

After all, if he put up those numbers in a disappointing FSU lineup, what could he do in a more talented lineup?

For someone like Tibbs, who was one year removed from being able to declare for the MLB Draft, it may have made sense to look elsewhere for a place to spend his final season in college baseball.

And yet, that's what we saw from Florida State baseball standout James Tibbs III last May just days after the end of the Seminoles' 2023 season. As a sophomore that season, Tibbs saw his batting average leap from .300 to .338 and increased his power as well with a team-high 17 home runs. Despite his efforts, though, FSU finished the season 23-31, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977 and even missing out on the ACC Tournament.

"Today's college athletics are unlike anything else we've ever seen. It's funny, you definitely see a lot of (transfers) and it's definitely something that will enter your mind, but Florida State means a lot to me. This place has helped mold me into the person that I've become. The people, the memories, all these things helped play a role in my development as a human being, much less a baseball player..." Tibbs told the Osceola this week, reflecting on his decision. "I believe that the Lord will help guide me wherever I go.

"With that, I don't think there was ever a spiritual movement or a really big thought process that went into leaving. This place has given me so much so I couldn't think that leaving this place would be something that would be an advantage to me for my career, my life. Everything that Florida State has allowed me to be a part of, it's something that I definitely was not ready to leave or willing to leave."

Right about now, Tibbs' decision is looking pretty smart. The Seminoles are 19-0, the last unbeaten team in the country and have surged from well outside the top 25 to as high as No. 7 in Baseball America's rankings.

But what made Tibbs believe last year before there was evidence to point to of how quickly Link Jarrett could get the program headed in the right direction after a disastrous first season?

"I've said this from day one: I think coach Jarrett is one of the best if not the best coach in the country," Tibbs said. "For him to win back-to-back Coach of the Year awards and to take that Notre Dame team to Omaha, seeing his plan and what he wanted out of our team and out of us individually, it wasn't hard to be excited about what he had in store for us."

Despite the 2023 struggles, so many of the key pieces on the team elected to run it back in 2024. Tibbs returned as did fellow rising junior outfielder Jaime Ferrer, third baseman Cam Smith, starting pitchers Conner Whittaker and Jamie Arnold and others.

Jarrett and his staff rewarded that loyalty by bringing in quite a haul through the transfer portal. That haul included FSU's Friday starting pitcher Cam Leiter from UCF and three starting infielders in shortstop Alex Lodise (UNF), second baseman Drew Faurot (UCF) and first baseman Daniel Cantu (USF).

Additionally, Alabama catcher transfer Jaxson West has split time as the starter with McGwire Holbrook while Alabama outfield transfer Max Williams has been a valuable bench bat and filled in the last few games for DeAmez Ross in center field.

"The way that (Jarrett) went out and stayed true to himself and stayed true to what he believed in and got the necessary pieces to be able to put together a really solid team this year, it goes without saying how great of a coach he is but just as good of a recruiter," Tibbs said. "To see those guys come in here and really buy into what coach Jarrett has in store for us in the way that he really wants us to play and molding together the pieces not only on the field but as a group of guys that really enjoy being around each other. It's easy to play for that guy. He is as good as they come."

Even through the struggles last season, FSU's batting average jumped considerably from .262 in 2022 to .276 in 2023 in Jarrett's first season. That was the best batting average by an FSU team since the 2016 team hit .294.

This year's team has taken that to another level, though. Five weeks into the season, FSU's .356 batting average is the second-best nationally and less than a point behind Wofford for the national lead. Of the 11 FSU hitters with 25 or more at-bats this season, nine of them are hitting .300 or better and no one is hitting worse than .263.

"It's a sweet feeling. When you look at a lineup and we see everybody hitting up above .300, it's terrifying. To be on that side of seeing those lineups every day, it's pretty fantastic. I truly believe that we have guys that that aren't necessarily playing every day that will end up being really high draft picks for Florida State," Tibbs said. "To have just the depth and the ability, one through nine, to to win and compete in all phases of the game, it creates a lot of fun. It creates a low-stress environment and it's something that you know that somebody is going to be able to compete, whether it be (the top of the order or the bottom). Whatever it may be, those guys are gonna go out there and give their best. To have the amount of success that we've had, it takes a lot of pressure off of maybe just one or two of us to be successful."