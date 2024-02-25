The Florida State baseball team has had a knack for fast offensive starts early this season.

However, the Seminoles' start in Sunday's series finale vs. Western Carolina was far and away their fastest of the season.

FSU plated four runs in the first inning and 11 runs over the first three innings, coasting to a 20-7 win over the Catamounts at Dick Howser Stadium, improving to 6-0 on the season.

It's the fifth time in six games this season that FSU has scored at least one run in the first inning, but the first time they have scored more than two runs in the first.

The Seminoles chased WCU starter Cannon Pickell in the first inning before he even recorded an out. The first five batters of the inning reached base, two with hits and three with walks.

"Whether the stuff is in the zone or not, you still have to have the ability and the discipline to take some tough pitches," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said of FSU's first-inning success. "We did that and we were able to grab the momentum and the lead there in the first. That continued the whole game. I was pleased with the at-bats."

FSU finished with 20 runs on 16 hits from 10 different batters, the first time the Seminoles plated 20 runs in a game since February of 2020.

No Seminole had a bigger day offensively than right fielder James Tibbs III, who had three hits and three runs in four at-bats including a pair of home runs to rack up six runs batted in. His third-inning grand slam -- his second of the season -- extended FSU's lead to 11-2. And then his seventh-inning leadoff solo shot gave FSU a 13-5 lead at the time.

"It's elite bat skill..." Jarrett said of Tibbs. "The grand slam was a moment that kind of kicked it in a little bit and then the home run he had later was probably actually hit better."