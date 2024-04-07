For awhile there Sunday, it looked like the Florida State baseball offense wasn't going to wake up and the Seminoles were going to be in danger of dropping a weekend series at Boston College.

FSU slugger James Tibbs III took it upon himself to make sure that didn't happen.

After the Seminoles (26-5, 7-5 in ACC) didn't record their first hit until the fifth inning and managed just one run on three hits through their first six innings, they exploded for eight runs on five hits over the seventh and eighth innings, turning what was once a close game into a convincing 9-2 victory in the rubber match of the series at BC's Eddie Pellagrini Diamond in Brighton, Mass.

The series win is FSU's third in four ACC series so far this season. The Seminoles won two conference series all of last season.

Tibbs was the biggest spark in those late innings, with a pair of doubles in consecutive at-bats that were both inches away from being grand slams. He had to settle for a pair of doubles and five runs batted in.

The junior right fielder finishes the series at BC with six hits, four doubles and seven RBI. He's up to 52 RBI on the season, 22 more than any other Seminole batter.

It's a cliché but certainly true that baseball games come down to which teams deliver in the biggest moments. Sunday's rubber match of this series fits that bill for sure.

With the game tied in the bottom of the sixth, BC loaded the bases with one out and only managed to bring across one run on a hit-by-pitch to take a 2-1 lead.

The very next half-inning, FSU also loaded the bases with one out after Cal Fisher hit a game-tying home run earlier in the inning. The Seminoles took much better advantage, plating four runs off the bases-loaded situation to take a 6-2 lead in the seventh inning, with the big highlight being Tibbs' two-run double.

In the eighth, FSU again loaded the bases and again Tibbs came through with another double off the wall, which brought in three more runs and made it a 9-2 lead for the Seminoles.

This offensive explosion was more than enough for the FSU pitching staff, which pieced together a very solid combined outing on the moun even without one of its expected weekend starters in the rotation.

With Cam Leiter unavailable this weekend and Jamie Arnold/Conner Whittaker throwing the first two games of the weekend, FSU gave junior lefty Carson Dorsey his first career start in Sunday's rubber match.

When Dorsey allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then saw that turn into a run after two productive outs, it was a question of how extended or effective Dorsey would be in his first start.

He answered that question in resounding fashion the rest of the way. That double wound up being the only hit Dorsey allowed over five innings of work. After the leadoff hit, he retired 14 of the final 17 batters he faced, with the only three baserunners he allowed after that coming by way of HBPs.

His five innings of work were a career high and he allowed just the one run on one hit with three strikeouts and no walks, lowering his season ERA to 3.91.

Joe Charles got into a bit of a jam in the sixth inning with two walks, a hit and a HBP. that brought in BC's second run. However, Brennen Oxford came up big in relief of Charles, getting a flyout to strand the bases loaded.

Oxford then closed out the game for the Seminoles with three consecutive scoreless innings from there, allowing three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Overall, the Eagles managed just five hits against the Seminoles in the rubber match.