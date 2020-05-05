James White reeling in the offers
James White used his junior season at Heritage (Conyers, Ga.) to put himself on the map as a potential high-major recruit. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard in the 2021 class averaged nearly 25 points per game scoring the ball in every which way and helped his team reach the second round of the state tournament.
Since his season ended, White has added offers from Florida, Florida State and Georgia along with several mid-majors. Interest has come in from Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson and Georgia Tech. His first two unofficial visits were stops at Auburn and Clemson for games this past season.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
White broke down his visits and latest offers.
Auburn: “Auburn was good. The atmosphere was crazy down there. It was pretty cool going there.”
Clemson: “Clemson was live too. That was the game they played Florida State and beat them by one. That game was crazy.”
Florida: “I like them too. I like the atmosphere around the program and feel like that could be a good spot too.”
Florida State: “That’s a pretty good school. I really like Coach CY [Charlton Young]. I feel like that would be a good situation. They develop a lot of pros.”
Georgia: “It was pretty exciting getting that offer. I feel like they have a good program and they develop players. They have Tom Crean, who is one of the best coaches, so I feel like that’s a good situation.:
RIVALS' REACTION
White is the type of prospect who could have really benefited from a travel season playing in front of college coaches in the UA Association for the ATL Xpresss as well as the two open weekends in June for high school team camps. He’s a little off the beaten path in Georgia, but has become one of the better scorers in the state and the southeast, which could have opened up several new options for him at the college level this summer.
As it stands, Florida State was wise to get in with the first high-major offer. Assistant coach Charlton Young signed Devin Vassell as an unheralded recruit of the Atlanta area two years ago and hopes White could be his next diamond in the rough. Florida came next with the offer, but a commitment from Kowacie Reeves may shift their focus elsewhere. Georgia offered on Saturday evening and the offer from the in-state program puts the Bulldogs firmly in the mix.
White says his current plan is to take all his official visits whenever the dead period ends and will make a decision after those visits. Expect more traffic come through his school whenever coaches can get back on the road.