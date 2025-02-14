Jamie Arnold deals, FSU shuts out JMU in Opening Day win

Jamie Arnold enters the 2025 Florida State baseball season with quite lofty expectations placed onto him.

He sure didn't seem to be feeling any sort of pressure on his shoulders whatsoever based on his sensational Opening Day performance.

The FSU ace, tagged by a few different outlets as the National Preseason Pitcher of the Year, threw six shutout innings in his 2025 debut, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks.

As it turned out, that's exactly what FSU needed to overcome what wasn't the hottest start to the season for the offense. Arnold's gem of a start followed by three shutout innings of relief was more than enough for the Seminoles to come away with a 6-0 win over James Madison Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

"Clearly a well-pitched game," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. We talk a lot about wanting to be difficult to score on. When you have that kind of pitching performance from two drastically different arms, that takes you a long way."

Arnold started his outing with a bang, recording a nine-pitch first inning with two strikeouts. That was just the start of a sensational run which saw the Tampa native retire the first 14 batters he faced before Jack Guerrero reached on a two-out single in the fifth inning. That would be the only baserunner Arnold allowed that didn't reach on an error and he quickly escaped by fielding a bouncer over his head and throwing to first to end the inning.

"I felt good. It's always good to get out there for the first time and work through it. I felt like I had all my pitches," Arnold said. "I would like to use the changeup more, but I think it worked well just using the heater today so I was happy with it."

Sophomore right-handed pitcher John Abraham replaced Arnold in the seventh inning and picked up right where he left off, striking out the first six batters he faced and finishing with eight strikeouts over three shutout innings, recording his second career save.

In all, FSU's pitching staff finished the first game of the 2025 season with a combined 16 strikeouts and one walk, allowing just two hits. Considering the control issues the non-Arnold pitching staff had at times in 2024, that's quite a promising start on that front.