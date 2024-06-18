FSU sports information

Florida State left-hander Jamie Arnold has been invited to the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp this summer in Cary, N.C.

The sophomore is 11-3 with a 2.98 ERA and 159 strikeouts, the most for a Seminole in 30 years. Arnold, from Tampa, was named a first-team All-American from the NCBWA, ABCA and Perfect Game and a first-team All-ACC selection for the Noles.

In the postseason, Arnold was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tallahassee Regional after a dominant performance against UCF. His 12 strikeouts against the Knights were the most for a Nole in the postseason since 2017.

Last month, Arnold struck out 17 Pitt batters over 7.0 innings, the most for an ACC pitcher in six years and the most for a Seminole since 1987.

Twenty-eight former Seminoles have participated with the Collegiate National Team, most recently 2023 MLB Draft picks Wyatt Crowell and Carson Montgomery in the summer of 2022.

From USA Baseball:

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina on June 26 and 27. USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team–inclusive of an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour roster–following Training Camp on June 29.

Both Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., on June 26 and 27. First pitch of both games will be at 6:35 p.m. ET. The International Friendship Series roster will then take on Chinese Taipei in a five-game series, while the Summer League Tour roster will take on select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League in a four-game slate.

The schedule will culminate with a Fourth of July matchup between the two U.S. Collegiate National Team rosters on July 4 in Fayetteville, N.C.