Jamie Arnold selected as Baseball America's preseason pitcher of the year

Florida State junior left-hander Jamie Arnold has been named Baseball America's preseason pitcher of the year — not in the ACC, in the nation.

Arnold went 11-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 2024, often pitching deep into games as he had 159 strikeouts (with just 26 walks) in 105.2 innings and was named a first-team All-American.

He pitched six or more innings in 10 starts, helping set the tone for the weekend with how he pitched down the stretch in series openers.

FSU coach Link Jarrett told Baseball America that Arnold has refined his changeup.

“He gives your team a chance to settle and calibrate what’s going on as the weekend starts, and that’s big,” Jarrett told Baseball America. “If you’re not in that position, it starts to stress your bullpen. When you have to pick up that walkie talkie in the fourth inning on a Friday night, it’s not a great feeling. You can do it, but it’s much more productive if you can ease in. We know we’re going to have someone who gives us a competitive crack at it every Friday.”

The Seminoles open the season on Feb. 14 against James Madison at Dick Howser Stadium.

