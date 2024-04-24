Florida State's top player from the 2023-24 roster has declared for the NBA Draft.

Jamir Watkins led the Seminoles in scoring (15.6) and rebounding (6.0) last season, while finishing second in total assists (91) and averaging 79.5 percent from the free-throw line.

"All glory goes to the man above with him anything is possible. Thank you to the entire coaching staff, Florida State and VCU for giving me the opportunity and believing in me from day one. But for also shaping me into the man i am today and pushing me to be the best player I can be.

"Thank you to everyone in academics for helping me grow as a student-athlete Mrs. Sophie and Mrs. Stacey. I will forever love you both.

"I also wanna thank my teammates who will forever be brothers. Last but not least I wanna thank my family for always supporting me and having my back.

"After meeting with my family and coaches I've decided to enter my name into the 2024 NBA Draft to pursue a lifelong dream."

Watkins says he is declaring for the NBA draft, but it's not clear if he will maintain an option to return to FSU or college in 2024-25.