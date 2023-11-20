Jamir Watkins is showing he can do a little bit of everything to help Florida State. On Monday, the Seminoles needed a little bit of everything to defeat UNLV.

Watkins scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half, dished out eight assists and pulled down four rebounds in the Seminoles’ 83-75 win over UNLV on Monday evening in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach.

The VCU transfer shot 8 of 11 from the floor but his vision also helped create buckets for teammates, helping the Seminoles improve to 3-1.

Darin Green Jr. scored 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting, drilling 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Cameron Corhen had 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting.

FSU shot 32 of 51 (62.7 percent) from the floor and 5 of 12 from 3-point range.

UNLV was able to score 54 paint points, shooting 29 of 51 (56.9 percent) from the floor. But the Runnin Rebels struggled at the line (15 of 24) and from 3-point range (2 of 10).

The Seminoles struggled to protect the paint but bounced back in a big way following a lopsided loss at Florida on Friday. FSU's win could be viewed as one over a respectable opponent, as UNLV came into the night rated in the top 100 by KenPom.com.