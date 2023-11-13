Jamir Watkins may not have had the most productive Florida State debut last week, at least in the scoring column.

But the VCU transfer's second game as a Seminole Monday night was quite an announcement of his arrival.

After scoring two points in last Friday's win over Kennesaw State, Watkins led the Seminoles (2-0) with 19 points in Monday's runaway 94-67 win over Kennesaw State (0-3) in front of 4,953 fans at the Tucker Civic Center in the campus-game opening round of the 2023 Sunshine Slam.

Watkins -- who finished just shy of his career-high of 22 points set at VCU -- also added six rebounds (four defensive, two offensive), four steals and two assists while making all four of his two-point shots and two of his four threes. Essentially, Watkins did it all for the Seminoles Monday night.

"I feel like it was a really good (shooting) bounceback," Watkins said after the win. "I just tried to come into the game with a clear mind, forget about last game because I can't do anything about it."

Monday's game was one that that was trending heavily in the Seminoles' favor from the opening minutes. FSU scored the first seven points and led by double-digits for the final 35:44 of the game, never especially threatened at any point.

A large part of that was the Seminoles' disruptive defense early on. After FSU forced 17 turnovers in its season-opening win vs. Kennesaw State, the Seminoles forced eight turnovers in the opening eight minutes and 13 turnovers in the first half against the Chippewas while CMU made just 11 first-half field goals.

Central Michigan finished the game with 21 turnovers. However, the Chippewas also shot 52.3% from the floor and wrangled nine offensive rebounds, showing it wasn't a perfect defensive night from the Seminoles by any means.

"From a defensive standpoint, we have our moments where we are excelling in certain areas. Stopping penetration is not one of them. That's an area of our defense that we've got to get better in," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the win. "Overall, I'm pleased with the progress, but we still have a lot of work to do. This team has potential to, I think, be a good basketball team."