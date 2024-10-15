Jamir Watkins named to All-ACC team, FSU picked to finish 15th in league

in other news
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke
Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win
Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.
Observations from FSU's Monday practice to begin Duke week
Who stood out during a rare Monday morning FSU football practice to begin Duke week?
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, KJ Kirkland discuss FSU, preview Duke
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and safety KJ Kirkland discuss FSU's practices, preparing for Duke.
Jamir Watkins, who led Florida State in scoring and rebounding last season, was named a preseason All-ACC second-team selection in voting by media that was released on Tuesday.
Watkins averaged career-highs in scoring (15.6) and rebounding (6.0) while also delivering 2.8 assists. He also shot a career-best 45.7 percent from the floor in 2023-24, his first year at FSU.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Watkins tested the NBA waters and entered the transfer portal this spring before opting to return to FSU.
What made Watkins so impressive in year 1 in Tallahassee was his consistency despite the struggles around him. Watkins scored in double figures in 19 straight games, beginning on Jan. 19 against Wake and running through the end of the season.
FSU was picked to finish 15th in the expanded 18-team ACC.
UNC star RJ Davis was a unanimous first-team All-ACC pick, earning 40 of the 54 preseason ACC player of the year votes. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg earned 10 votes.
FSU will host a pair of exhibition games, on Oct. 24 against St. Leo University and then Oct. 31 vs. West Florida.
The Seminoles open the 2024-25 season against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 4.
Preseason All-ACC First Team
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 54
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 52
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 52
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 41
Nijel Pack, Miami, 37
Preseason All-ACC Second Team
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 36
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 31
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 26
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 21
Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 20
Preseason ACC Player of the Year
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 40 votes
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 10
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 3
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 1
Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 53 votes
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 1
2024 ACC Preseason Poll
School, Points
1. Duke (42), 956
2. North Carolina (11), 924
3. Wake Forest (1), 800
4. Clemson, 765
5. Virginia, 743
6. Miami, 659
7. Pitt, 636
8. NC State, 550
9. Louisville, 518
10. Notre Dame, 462
11. Syracuse, 454
12. Georgia Tech, 433
13. SMU, 344
14. Virginia Tech, 252
15. Florida State, 251
16. California, 206
17. Stanford, 165
18. Boston College, 116
First-place votes in parentheses; 54 total voters
