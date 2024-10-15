Jamir Watkins named to All-ACC team, FSU picked to finish 15th in league

Jamir Watkins, who led Florida State in scoring and rebounding last season, was named a preseason All-ACC second-team selection in voting by media that was released on Tuesday.

Watkins averaged career-highs in scoring (15.6) and rebounding (6.0) while also delivering 2.8 assists. He also shot a career-best 45.7 percent from the floor in 2023-24, his first year at FSU.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Watkins tested the NBA waters and entered the transfer portal this spring before opting to return to FSU.

What made Watkins so impressive in year 1 in Tallahassee was his consistency despite the struggles around him. Watkins scored in double figures in 19 straight games, beginning on Jan. 19 against Wake and running through the end of the season.

FSU was picked to finish 15th in the expanded 18-team ACC.

UNC star RJ Davis was a unanimous first-team All-ACC pick, earning 40 of the 54 preseason ACC player of the year votes. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg earned 10 votes.

FSU will host a pair of exhibition games, on Oct. 24 against St. Leo University and then Oct. 31 vs. West Florida.

The Seminoles open the 2024-25 season against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 4.

Preseason All-ACC First Team

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 54

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 52

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 52

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 41

Nijel Pack, Miami, 37

Preseason All-ACC Second Team

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 36

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 31

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 26

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 21

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 20

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 40 votes

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 10

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 3

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 1

Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg, Duke, 53 votes

Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 1

2024 ACC Preseason Poll

School, Points

1. Duke (42), 956

2. North Carolina (11), 924

3. Wake Forest (1), 800

4. Clemson, 765

5. Virginia, 743

6. Miami, 659

7. Pitt, 636

8. NC State, 550

9. Louisville, 518

10. Notre Dame, 462

11. Syracuse, 454

12. Georgia Tech, 433

13. SMU, 344

14. Virginia Tech, 252

15. Florida State, 251

16. California, 206

17. Stanford, 165

18. Boston College, 116

First-place votes in parentheses; 54 total voters