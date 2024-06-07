Jamir Watkins tested the NBA waters and the transfer portal only to return to Florida State.

Watkins' decision to return was announced in a collaborative post on his Instagram account with the FSU men's basketball account. And it was one of the more surprising transfer transactions this offseason.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Watkins led FSU in scoring (15.6 points) and rebounding (6.0) and tied for the team lead in assists (2.8). He is a major returning piece for a Seminoles roster that has been overhauled in the offseason.

Watkins, Chandler Jackson, Taylor Bowen and Waka Mbatch are the only returning pieces for FSU in 2024-25.

The Seminoles have landed a number of pieces via the transfer portal, notably junior-college big man Malique Ewin.

