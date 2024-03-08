Jamir Watkins gets his hand in the passing lane, deflecting the ball before dribbling upcourt and doing one of two things — passing it off on the fast break or dunking.

The defense creates offense and few in the ACC have done it better than Watkins, a Florida State junior forward who has scored in double figures in 16 straight games but also hit 15 or more points in eight straight games.

“He fit what we're looking for, what we're trying to do here at Florida State with his body type, his size, athleticism, his intensity on the defensive end,” FSU assistant coach Steve Smith told the Osceola. “Now, did we know that he was going to all that he’s doing? We knew he could shoot the ball and make shots, but we didn't know he would shoot it this well. He does so much.

“It ended up being a better fit than we even realized.”

Watkins is in position to be the first FSU player in school history to lead the team in scoring (15.1 points), rebounds (5.8), assists (2.66) and steals (1.8). He has 80 assists to Jalen Warley’s 82 going into the final regular-season game on Saturday against Miami (4 p.m. on ACC Network). Watkins has a year of eligibility left but is on track to graduate this summer and will be among those who are being honored on Senior Day before the game.

All of the production on both ends of the court leads to a question: Where would FSU (15-15, 9-10 ACC) be without Watkins? The Seminoles have been wildly inconsistent and have gone just 3-7 in February and March, a disappointing turn after the five-game win streak of January. But through good times and bad times, Watkins has delivered.

“No doubt he has become the most consistent player on our team,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “And all the defenses are preparing, setting their defenses to guard him. And he seems to always find a way to produce numbers to give us a chance to be successful. So you have to admire that and respect that he's one of those guys that finds a way to be the stable player in our system. And we seem to all play off of him.”



