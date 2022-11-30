Robinson led FSU with 86 tackles as well as five quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and an interception. He had 10 tackles in the win over Florida and pressured Anthony Richardson into a fourth-down incomplete pass to secure the win on Friday night. The redshirt junior safety, Robinson posted on Twitter a few weeks ago that he has received an invite to the Senior Bowl (graduating underclassmen can practice for a week in front of NFL scouts and play in the February game).

“That ain’t no debate,” Robinson said after Wednesday’s practice. “I love football. I love the game. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to help get the team wins. I’m a team guy. Just because it’s a bowl game it’s another opportunity, it’s another game for me. I can just showcase what I do and what I love."

Jammie Robinson said there was never a debate — he will play in Florida State’s bowl game. While admitting he hasn’t made up his mind about entering the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson knows he will play at least one more time with the Seminoles.

FSU could also have defensive end Jared Verse in a bowl game. Verse transferred from Albany and made an immediate impact as a pass rusher, racking up 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He had 41 tackles, blocked a field goal and had a fumble recovery.

Verse said his mom has already started helping gather information and weigh the options for him on if he will declare for the draft early.

“Through everything, I plan on playing in the bowl game no matter what,” Verse said. “Try to give my best effort. I’m still deciding what I will do for the future. Most likely I will play in the bowl game.”

Robinson and Verse were first-team All-ACC picks on Tuesday and are among the most prominent FSU players who have decisions in front of them, to play in a bowl game as well as if they intend to return to school in 2023. Others who have not announced decisions include Jordan Travis, Trey Benson, Johnny Wilson, Fabien Lovett, Tatum Bethune and Akeem Dent.

“We evaluate all those things with each day,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “Obviously, we want everybody to be able to take part in the opportunity that’s ahead, but today is about practice. That’s what we focused on, that’s what we did and we’re going to continue to do that. If there come to be decisions that are going to be made between now and then, we’ll face that when they show up. But I appreciate the work.”

As far as playing in a bowl game or not, Robinson made quite the statement arguing why someone should not pass up the opportunity.

“I feel like guys like that they are going to regret it in the end,” Robinson said. “You can’t take it for granted. I’m going to miss college football. I may act like I’m not but at the end of the game I want to get every game in. I love football. I love the game. I’m that type of guy. I’m here for it. I’m here for Florida State, for sure.”