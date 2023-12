Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was named a second-team Associated Press All-American on Monday afternoon. Defensive tackle Braden Fiske was a third-team selection.

Verse had 41 tackles and nine sacks for FSU in 2023. He had 4.5 sacks in his last two games.

Fiske had 43 tackles and six sacks this fall. He had nine tackles and three sacks in the ACC championship game.

The Football Writers Association All-American team was also released on Monday, but no FSU players were honored.