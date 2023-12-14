After a few second-team All-American honors, Florida State defensive end Jared Verse has finally been named a first-teamer.

Verse and FSU long-snapper James Rosenberry Jr. were both named first-team All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association Thursday morning.

It's Verse's fourth All-American honor this season, but his first first-team recognition after the AP, the Athletic and USA Today each had him as a second-team All-American.

Somewhat surprisingly deciding to return for a second season with the Seminoles in 2023, Verse Verse had 41 tackles this season with 12.5 tackles for loss and a team-high nine sacks. He also added three pass breakups, 11 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a blocked extra point.

Rosenberry, in his third year as FSU's primary long-snapper after transferring from Maryland, did not have any errant snaps this season. He snapped both for punter Alex Mastromanno, who ranks fifth nationally in net punting (43.2 yards) this season, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who has made 18 of his 20 field goals and all 58 extra points this season.

It's the first time FSU has had multiple first-team All-Americans since 2016.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple