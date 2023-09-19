At least on paper, it hasn't been the start to the season that anyone envisioned for Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.

When the Albany transfer announced in January that he was deferring his NFL future — potentially as a first-round pick — to return for a second season with the Seminoles, there was widespread belief that he would be a game-wrecking edge-rusher for FSU this fall.

At least according to the box scores, that hasn't been the case. After Verse had nine sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2022, he has just a half-sack and two tackles for loss through three games this season.

After he had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in last year's LSU game, Verse was held off the stat sheet in both categories in this year's rematch against the Tigers.

Verse admitted Tuesday that his lessened production threw him off a bit early this season.

"It was hard definitely at the beginning of the season," Verse shared. "Especially social media, you're looking at it and everybody's like, 'Oh, he had no sacks, he had no impact on the game. He didn't do anything.' "

A conversation with FSU head coach Mike Norvell last week changed Verse's mindset.

"Me and coach Norvell sat down last week and he was like, 'You're doing great. Keep doing what you're doing,' " Verse said. "It really helped my confidence because it took a big plummet for a minute, not having the production I wanted. Talking to him changed my whole life. That conversation really changed my perspective."

Verse is still looking for his first full sack of the season, but he responded with 1.5 tackles for loss in the road victory at Boston College.

Entering his second season, Verse has had to adapt to becoming a known commodity in the college football world. A season ago, even if he was a widely coveted transfer portal prospect, he was unproven at this level.

He quickly showed he belonged and went on to become FSU's second first-team All-ACC defensive end in as many seasons.

With that success, though, comes a bullseye on Verse at all times on the gridiron. Opposing teams are constantly aware of where he's lining up and almost always giving him more attention than just a single blocker.