Jared Verse making an impact on FSU DL whether it shows in box score or not
At least on paper, it hasn't been the start to the season that anyone envisioned for Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.
When the Albany transfer announced in January that he was deferring his NFL future — potentially as a first-round pick — to return for a second season with the Seminoles, there was widespread belief that he would be a game-wrecking edge-rusher for FSU this fall.
At least according to the box scores, that hasn't been the case. After Verse had nine sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2022, he has just a half-sack and two tackles for loss through three games this season.
After he had two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in last year's LSU game, Verse was held off the stat sheet in both categories in this year's rematch against the Tigers.
Verse admitted Tuesday that his lessened production threw him off a bit early this season.
"It was hard definitely at the beginning of the season," Verse shared. "Especially social media, you're looking at it and everybody's like, 'Oh, he had no sacks, he had no impact on the game. He didn't do anything.' "
A conversation with FSU head coach Mike Norvell last week changed Verse's mindset.
"Me and coach Norvell sat down last week and he was like, 'You're doing great. Keep doing what you're doing,' " Verse said. "It really helped my confidence because it took a big plummet for a minute, not having the production I wanted. Talking to him changed my whole life. That conversation really changed my perspective."
Verse is still looking for his first full sack of the season, but he responded with 1.5 tackles for loss in the road victory at Boston College.
Entering his second season, Verse has had to adapt to becoming a known commodity in the college football world. A season ago, even if he was a widely coveted transfer portal prospect, he was unproven at this level.
He quickly showed he belonged and went on to become FSU's second first-team All-ACC defensive end in as many seasons.
With that success, though, comes a bullseye on Verse at all times on the gridiron. Opposing teams are constantly aware of where he's lining up and almost always giving him more attention than just a single blocker.
"Last year, I was getting a lot of 1-on-1s. I would get chips every now and then, but I responded to them well," Verse said. "This year, I'm getting a slide, I'm getting a chip by the running back with the guard coming with me, the tight end is taking me, the tackle comes out of nowhere. I'm getting blocks I've never seen before even at other levels.
"It's definitely difficult, but with the film I've studied watching people at the next level, I think I'm getting a hold of it, understanding how I can counteract stuff like that."
While those extra measures may have limited Verse's sacks, they haven't limited his impact. According to Pro Football Focus, his eight total pressures (three quarterback hits, five hurries) through three games are the most on the FSU defense.
It may have been frustrating at first, but Verse has also come to understand that all the attention he is being paid opens things up for the other players on the FSU defensive line to benefit.
And that is just what has happened as FSU has eight sacks (sixth in the ACC) through three games even though it only has a half-sack total between Verse and fellow defensive end Patrick Payton.
"If I don't have sacks, people are going to say, 'Oh, he got locked up,' " Verse said. "Look what happened. Everybody else had 1-on-1s and if you give everybody else on our team a 1-on-1, pick your poison. That's bad news."
Throughout Verse's smaller impact so far this season on the depth chart, FSU's coaching staff has praised Verse for how he has played and expressed confidence that his sacks are coming.
"I think we all know his production will be there when the end of the season comes," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said last week. "The biggest thing is he's helping our football team."
Maybe that happens on the big stage this weekend at Clemson (noon on ABC). In three games against Duke, Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic so far this season, the Tigers have allowed 33 pressures on passing plays. That's the most in the ACC and more than twice as many as FSU's 16 pressures allowed.
Considering none of those three defensive lines are as talented as FSU's, this may be the week where the monster on FSU's defensive line awakens.
He just can't wait for what should be the most hostile road atmosphere on his FSU career to date this weekend at Death Valley.
"I heard about the environment, I heard it's a hostile environment. It's loud," Verse said of Clemson. "They get physical. I'm excited for it. This is what I came here for."
