The NFL Scouting Combine ramped up Wednesday with the first set of media interviews for the defensive line and linebacker prospects.

Of the five FSU prospects that play those positions who were invited the combine, none is expected to go higher than defensive end Jared Verse. Verse was a first-team All-ACC player in each of his two seasons as a Seminole, racking up 18 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He may very well be the second FSU defensive end to go in the first round in the last three years in April's NFL Draft.

Here's a collection of quotes from Verse from his interview session with media members in attendance at the combine Wednesday morning.

What would it mean if you're the first pass-rusher taken in this draft?

"It would mean the world. At the end of the day, I was never supposed to be in this position. I wasn't supposed to be at Florida State, I wasn't ever supposed to be standing here in front of you today. If you asked anybody in high school, I'm not supposed to be here today. Being the first pass-rusher (taken) would mean the world to me, but at the end of the day, it's not the end of the world. I'm still going to be working no matter what position I'm taken in, whether I go first round, second round, all the way down to the seventh, I'm still going to bring everything I have."

Looking back at last season, what game best exemplifies what you're capable of doing as a pass-rusher?

"I think if you have to narrow it down, I'd say probably the Florida or Louisville game, the last two. We did lose one of our best players, our quarterback, losing him was definitely a big issue. So we as a defense had to step up, we had to get better, we had to give more of what we had. That was everything I had left on that field."

Should you be picked first overall?

"I think I'm a great player. I think that's ultimately for the teams to decide. I think I'm a great player, I think I've exemplified everything, shown everything I have on the field. But I think the best players should be picked first. I definitely think I should be considered, but at the end of the day, it's whatever the team needs."

What was it like playing opposite Pat Payton?

"That's a dog. Pat is just a physical specimen. He has those long arms, blocked what was it, seven, eight, nine, however many passes he blocked this year was incredible. Having somebody opposite of you that you can always rely on, always play with, always have no worry about. I didn't ever have to look at Pat and say, ‘Hey, bro, do you know your call?' Pat would know everything he had to do, he would do it to the best of his ability and sometimes beyond that and make amazing, incredible plays. I loved playing with Pat."

What did Florida State mean in your development?

"They changed me as a player. If you watch my Albany film vs. you watch my Florida State film, it's a different person. Not because of anything physically, but because of the technique and stuff like that."

How hard was it to watch the Orange Bowl after opting out of the game?

"It definitely was hard. Looking back on it, I definitely wish I put myself in a different position, maybe went out there, had a couple of the other guys come out there with me. I feel like it would have been a different football game. But at the end of the day, that's all ifs. I chose not to play in that game, I have to stand by my decision. Those guys went out there, they played with what they had and they did everything they could. It was definitely upsetting to watch them have to go through that, but I know they did what they were able to do."

How did your journey build you into the player you are now?

"It gave me that hunger. That's something you can't teach. You can't teach the grind, you can't teach the strain, you can't teach the hunger to become a better player. Every day, I strive to become a better player. I don't want to ever become stagnant. If I ever hit a point where I can't become better, I feel like that's when the love of football will dissipate. But I don't think that will ever happen. I just want to become a better player, become faster, stronger, better."

What are people missing or under-rating about Braden Fiske?

"They see everything on film. Fiske is insane. I don't think there are any plays you can bring up of him loafing or him holding back. There are no plays where that guy doesn't look like he belongs in the league. That guy is incredible. People should look at him the way he is used. You saw what he did in the Senior Bowl, you saw what he did all season, you saw what he did at his prior school. That guy is a dog."

What do you most want to showcase during the on-field workout Thursday?

"My hard work. Like I said, there are guys out there faster than me, there are guys out there stronger than me, there are guys out there quicker than me, there are guys out there that are going to run some freak times (Thursday). I just want to show that through all of this, I've worked hard. I was never supposed to be in this position, but I earned it so I'm going to work hard to showcase what I've done."

What is the biggest thing you feel you will bring to NFL teams?

"I think it's my relentless effort. I told coach Norvell this when I decided to come back, I can't promise you anything. Can't promise you I'm going to go out there and get 20-something sacks, can't promise you I'm going to go out there and have some freak game. I can promise you I'm going to give my all and I'm going to cause havoc on the line. I'm going to cause people to change their whole gameplan, change the way they block, change the way they scheme because everything they planned for will not be useful against me."

What do you have to say to FSU fans?

"I love y'all. They did everything for me. I love them too much. They helped me through everything I've been through, whether it was my highs or my lows. I would check Twitter after I had a bad game, Miami and Florida fans were quick to get on me, but the Florida State fans were always there."

Can you speak about your development with coach Norvell?

"Beside the physical development that I made there, the mental development on the football field, I feel like it was my growth as a man that was the biggest growth that I made with coach Norvell. Anytime I had a problem, I had no problem walking into his office. He would always make time for me, whether he was in a meeting, about to go into a meeting, with a recruit, he would always make time for me to be able to be in there and speak my truth."

More on the decision to opt-out of the Orange Bowl

"Like I said, I have to stand behind my decision. It was definitely hard being on that sideline. I had the vision of what if I was on that field, how it would have looked different? But at the end of the day, I do have to stand by my decision and be like, 'Alright, this is what happened, I can't change the past. All I can do is be where my feet are at and stand in the present.'"

What would you tell the next guy who is deciding whether or not to opt-out of a bowl?

"I feel that everyone's decision is different. My older brother, I asked him what should I do? He told me, 'Don't take anyone else's opinion. Just do what is best for you. What do you want to do?' I explained it to him, he was like, 'Alright, do that then.' Whatever is best for you. Some people have different decisions, some people have different paths to their life, some people were going through injuries, some people weren't. Whatever is going for them, do what is best for you."

