Javion Hilson can still see himself at FSU after return visit

Yet that appears to be the case on the surface, as Hilson made a surprise unofficial visit to Florida State on Saturday to watch the Seminoles take on No. 15 Clemson. And he plans to be back at least one more time before making a final decision.

When five-star defensive end Javion Hilson backed off his long-time pledge to Florida State on Sept. 8, Hilson said that the Seminoles would still be considered in his recruitment moving forward. With a flurry of visits planned to other programs and the on-field product still not improving, it would be hard not to be skeptical that the Seminoles still had a shot with the Cocoa (Fla.) five-star.

Hilson plans to be back on campus for the Florida game at the end of November. But what spurred Hilson's decision to come back to FSU on Saturday after not initially planning on taking a visit?

It was the reaction of defensive ends coach John Papuchis and the rest of the coaching staff when he decommitted.

"It played a huge factor (in me coming back for a visit)," Hilson said. "Even when I was committed and decommitted, they still showed their true colors. They showed that they loved me even though I'm not committed. They didn't change at all. The relationship is there."

Hilson also opened up more on why he decided to decommit from Florida State.

"When I made the decision to decommit, Coach JP still stuck with me. So the relationship was still there. I told him that at the end of the day, I have relationships with other schools too. That's why I decommitted. I wanted to open it up and see what other schools had to offer ... It was very difficult. I was talking to my coaches and it was difficult talking to my mom and stuff (about what to do). Even though this is a place that I still call home - I can still see myself here in the future - it's a business decision at the end of the day."

In pursuit of making the right business decision, Hilson visited UCF last weekend when the Knights hosted Colorado. He also will attend the Texas vs. Georgia game on Oct. 19. Hilson saw Florida State put in a commendable effort against Clemson and a team that showed signs of improvement.

"Even though they didn't win, they still fought hard. Every time I step on the field I just visualize myself looking at Pat Payton and using the moves that he used to beat the offense inside. I have those moves in my bag,” Hilson said.

"Everybody kept their heads up high and they were just fighting until the end and I liked that."

Despite his decision to re-open his recruitment, Javion continued to state that he could still see himself at Florida State and that he still 'trusts Florida State to come back' despite a downward trajectory.

"I still feel the same way about them. I can still see myself here. I love the program, I love all the coaches... I still feel the same way about Florida State in my heart," he said.

Hilson said that he will be back on campus on Sunday morning to meet with coach Mike Norvell and discuss more about his decommitment. From there on out, Hilson will likely be on Florida State's campus for the Florida game on Nov. 30.

