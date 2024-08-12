One of Florida State's top commitments is now a five-star. Defensive end Javion Hilson picked up his fifth star on Monday afternoon as Rivals revised its rankings of 2025 prospects.

“Hilson has emerged as perhaps the most consistent edge-rushing talent in the class of 2025 over the last year, beginning with ramped-up numbers between his sophomore and junior campaigns," Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia said. "In 2023, the Florida State commitment showed off a more well-rounded game, not only getting after ball-carriers around the corner, but setting the edge for nearly 100 tackles. The key production remained, as more than 40 of the stops were behind the line of scrimmage, including 14 sacks.

"Long a national recruit, the questions around Hilson's game have been pointed toward a slight build, another area he has showed marked improvement upon as he carries 240-plus pounds extremely well. Should these trends remain in the right direction, Hilson will have a shot to be considered the top pass rusher in the class when all is said and done.”

FSU now has a pair of five-stars in the 2025 class, including OL Solomon Thomas.

Hilson was among seven new five-stars issued to 2025 prospects.