"The talent is not an issue," said FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. "Travis is probably one of the most gifted young men I've ever coached in my 16 years of coaching. The future is really bright with Travis."

But the way Florida State's coaches are talking about redshirt freshman safety Travis Jay, you get the sense he could be an impact player in the Seminoles' secondary for years to come.

No one has come right out and said they expect him to be a star. In fact, no one has even said he's going to be a starter.

Jay, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds, didn't play at all last year because he was dealing with an NCAA eligibility issue. When he signed as a high four-star prospect out of powerhouse Madison County High, he was such an elite talent that the FSU coaches admitted he might get a look at quarterback, too.

As a senior in high school, Jay racked up 44 tackles, deflected 15 passes and intercepted four. On the the other side of the ball, he ran for over 1,000 yards, passed for more than 1,300 and accounted for 33 total touchdowns.

After working at cornerback in the spring, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Jay has moved to free safety, where it would appear his size and speed are a natural fit.

According to head coach Mike Norvell, Jay was "remarkable" in Saturday night's scrimmage at Doak Campbell Stadium. "Sideline to sideline, really made a couple of great open-field tackles. Very physical."

Said Fuller: "Travis is a big body that's super athletic, and he's a physical tackler. He's kind of what we look for at that position. ... He's done a nice job. He picks up things pretty well. He's definitely physical enough. He can play the ball well.

"It's just compounding days on days for him right now in a positive way. So, he has made good strides."

That was the point Woodson made one day earlier when speaking with the media.

Jay has been progressing steadily since camp began, and the Seminoles' coaches think he has a chance to be special, but for now they're more focused on him being solid and dependable.

The spectacular will come later.

"Again, the main thing for him is like I'm telling everybody in the room, 'Let's be great at the things that require no talent,'" Woodson said. "He's a kid that can play any position in the secondary. And he's sharp. He understands the game.

"I like where he's at, but he's still got a lot of fundamental things we've got to clean up."

Which is to be expected, of course.

Jay hasn't played in a real football game in nearly two years. And he's learning a new position with a new coaching staff.

But, as he told Warchant earlier this year, he's just ecstatic he's getting a chance to play again after sitting out all of 2019.

"It was difficult," Jay said. "I had never sat out from football before. I just knew I had to do the little things (academically) to get back on the field. That was a teaching moment, and it taught me a lot."

