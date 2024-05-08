Florida State third baseman Jaysoni Beachum has been named the ACC’s freshman of the year in a unanimous vote as the league announced year-end honors on Wednesday.

Beachum led FSU in batting average (.443), home runs (15) and RBI (63). She was also among the team’s leaders in on-base percentage (.520) and in the field had just five errors at a demanding position. Beachum was also a first-team All-ACC selection.

“We always say by the middle of the season you’re not a freshman anymore,” FSU coach Lonni Alameda said last week. “You know when you’re coming to the park the expectation of how we’re playing. I think we get February and March in there and we’re like, ‘Wow, this kid is getting after it and playing some good third.’ She’s out there every day getting her ground balls, every day in the cages. She’s very consistent in her preparation.”

FSU’s last All-ACC freshman of the year was Sydney Sherrill in 2018.

Catcher Michaela Edenfield, outfielder Kaley Mudge and designated player Kalei Harding joined Beachum on the first team. Ashtyn Danley and Devyn Flaherty were named to the second team, while Jahni Kerr was recognized on the third team. Beachum, Danley and Kennedy Harp were selected to the all-freshman team.

Duke’s Claire Davidson was named ACC player of the year, while the Blue Devils’ Jala Wright was selected pitcher of the year. Aminah Vega of Duke was chosen as the defensive player of the year, and Duke’s Marissa Young earned coach of the year honors.

Awards and voting were conducted by vote of the league’s head coaches.

FSU (41-13) will play the North Carolina-Notre Dame winner on Thursday at 5 p.m. (ACC Network) in a tournament quarterfinal game.