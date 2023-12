Florida State will be hosting recruits, transfer targets, and commits on campus this weekend for official visits. Recruits will arrive for their visits as soon as Friday evening and will leave sometime on Sunday — with one arriving Saturday and leaving Monday. Here is who is expected to be on campus this weekend.

Jeremiah Smith will be staying in Tallahassee after his state title game to begin his official visit to Florida State. This will be the last visit that he takes before signing day.

D'Nas White was a late addition to the official visitors list but he will be on campus this weekend.

Transfer Defensive End target Samuel Okunlola will be taking an official visit after getting offered by Florida State earlier this week.

Another transfer defensive end target for Florida State, Kyle Kennard, will also be on campus this weekend.