Joe Charles has waited years for moments like this.

With all he's been through, the days of being a highly-regarded baseball prospect (No. 35 overall prospect and No. 12 right-handed pitcher in the 2019 class, according to Perfect Game) probably feel like a lifetime ago.

Over his first four seasons in college baseball, Charles appeared in seven total games as a reliever sidelined by injuries and other circumstances, which were out of his control.

In 28 games this season, Charles has appeared in 11 games out of the Florida State bullpen, allowing just two earned runs over 10 innings for a 1.80 ERA (which ranks as third-best among FSU's pitchers in 2024).

Charles admits now he wondered if it would ever happen for him. That has to make the success he has found this season that much more satisfying.

"I think this year has been probably the most enjoyable year of baseball in my life," Charles told the Osceola. "Just because of the perspective that I have on it and how special this team is and how special the players, the coaches, the relationships we have are. I think that all combined with me being able to be healthy and competing, I really couldn't ask for much more than this."

While that success Charles has found this season may come as a surprise to some, it hasn't to first-year FSU pitching coach Micah Posey, who says Charles was as good as any pitcher on the staff during the Seminoles' fall camp.

"He was a guy that we thought was really good and we just needed to keep him on the field somehow," Posey told the Osceola. "Here he is, he's on the field and it's really not that surprising."

In 2020, Charles appeared in three games for North Carolina as a reliever before the coronavirus pandemic shut down his true freshman season. Then he missed the entirety of his 2021 season at UNC due to a lower-body injury.

While receiving a medical redshirt at UNC that season, he traveled with the team down to Tallahassee for a series against the Seminoles, which wound up being quite fateful to his trajectory.

"I just looked and I saw how much fun the other team was having," Charles said. "FSU beat us two out of three and just something inside me looked over and I was like, 'I'm gonna be on that team next year.' A voice inside me was like looking around and saying, 'I need to be a part of this...'

"Definitely a big part of it was the fans. At UNC, the fans came to games and students would do homework on their laptops and watch the game. Here, the fans were getting rowdy, they're involved, the stadium is packed. I just had a voice in my head that said, 'You were meant to be here. You're meant to be at FSU.' "

Charles made that a reality when he transferred in to join the FSU baseball program that offseason. While the Celebration, Fla. native knew he had FSU ties in his family, he didn't know until he officially became a Seminole how far back it went.

"I didn't even realize until after I transferred here that I'm a fifth-generation Florida State Seminole, which I think is pretty cool I'm able to extend that in my family," Charles said.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to stay healthy long into his time as a Seminole, either. Charles threw just 1.1 innings over two appearances in his first season at FSU in 2022 before he suffered an elbow injury that would require Tommy John surgery.

Another significant setback at a time where Charles felt he was finally coming into his own under the tutelage of then-FSU pitching coach Jimmy Belanger.

"It was tough because I came to FSU and just felt at home and fell in love with this place and was really starting to pick up some momentum and felt really confident that I was gonna have a great year that year," Charles said. "It was tough when I hurt my elbow because I didn't really know at the time as a junior what my future was holding."

The injury sidelined Charles for over a year. Even when he returned a month into the 2023 season, he didn't find much success, allowing three earned runs and issuing four walks over two appearances spanning just 1.2 innings in games against UCF and Virginia.

After that, Charles wasn't utilized in any of FSU's final 30 games that season.